Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Adds 5.87 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) saw 0.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.28 trading at $0.61 or 2.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $275.55M. That closing price of CTRN’s stock is at a discount of -268.03% from its 52-week high price of $111.44 and is indicating a premium of 8.88% from its 52-week low price of $27.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 525.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.06%, in the last five days CTRN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/08/22 when the stock touched $30.28 price level, adding 3.07% to its value on the day. Citi Trends Inc.’s shares saw a change of -68.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.87% in past 5-day. Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) showed a performance of -14.05% in past 30-days.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Citi Trends Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -59.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -35.60% while that of industry is -2.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -25.40% in the current quarter and calculating -27.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 29.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $261.06 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $254.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 64.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.00%.

CTRN Dividends

Citi Trends Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 111.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.54% institutions for Citi Trends Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at CTRN for having 0.69 million shares of worth $50.4 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 0.65 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47.62 million.

On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.52 million shares of worth $39.88 million or 6.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.3 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $23.08 million in the company or a holder of 3.51% of company’s stock.