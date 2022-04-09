Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) Is Currently -287.27% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) saw 0.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.00 trading at -$1.05 or -3.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.25B. That closing price of CRNC’s stock is at a discount of -287.27% from its 52-week high price of $127.80 and is indicating a premium of 12.97% from its 52-week low price of $28.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.08%, in the last five days CRNC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $33.00 price level, adding 13.25% to its value on the day. Cerence Inc.’s shares saw a change of -56.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.62% in past 5-day. Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) showed a performance of 3.00% in past 30-days.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cerence Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -24.51% while that of industry is 8.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -13.60% in the current quarter and calculating -17.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $94.48 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $100.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 332.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

CRNC Dividends

Cerence Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.65% institutions for Cerence Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CRNC for having 4.35 million shares of worth $418.28 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.71 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $356.33 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.5 million shares of worth $144.16 million or 3.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.45 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $157.66 million in the company or a holder of 3.71% of company’s stock.