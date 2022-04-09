Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM): -253.61% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.66 trading at -$0.03 or -1.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $160.56M. That closing price of CTRM’s stock is at a discount of -253.61% from its 52-week high price of $5.87 and is indicating a premium of 39.76% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.78%, in the last five days CTRM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $1.66 price level, adding 12.63% to its value on the day. Castor Maritime Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.78% in past 5-day. Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) showed a performance of -5.68% in past 30-days.

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.26% institutions for Castor Maritime Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CTRM for having 0.7 million shares of worth $1.7 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 0.6 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.47 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal ETF Tr-SonicShares Global Shipping ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 49703.0 shares of worth $0.12 million or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33322.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $81305.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.