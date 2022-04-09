Buy, Sell Or Hold Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) At $30.72?

In last trading session, Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.72 trading at $0.83 or 2.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $863.23M. That closing price of SCVL’s stock is at a discount of -50.42% from its 52-week high price of $46.21 and is indicating a premium of 10.19% from its 52-week low price of $27.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 313.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.78%, in the last five days SCVL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/08/22 when the stock touched $30.72 price level, adding 1.44% to its value on the day. Shoe Carnival Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.10% in past 5-day. Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) showed a performance of 0.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.99 million shares which calculate 11.75 days to cover the short interests.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Shoe Carnival Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -25.86% while that of industry is -2.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 76.90% in the current quarter and calculating -43.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $272.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $312 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022. Company posted $253.9 million and $328.46 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.30% while estimating it to be -5.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 865.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

SCVL Dividends

Shoe Carnival Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.91%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.28 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.01%.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.03% institutions for Shoe Carnival Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SCVL for having 2.91 million shares of worth $113.82 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 2.01 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $78.44 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.2 million shares of worth $47.03 million or 4.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.55 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $18.69 million in the company or a holder of 1.96% of company’s stock.