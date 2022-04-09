Buy, Sell Or Hold Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) At $6.21?

In last trading session, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.21 trading at $0.29 or 4.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $224.99M. That closing price of AMPY’s stock is at a discount of -7.25% from its 52-week high price of $6.66 and is indicating a premium of 62.16% from its 52-week low price of $2.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 845.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.90%, in the last five days AMPY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/08/22 when the stock touched $6.21 price level, adding 1.27% to its value on the day. Amplify Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of 99.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.44% in past 5-day. Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) showed a performance of 3.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.14 million shares which calculate 3.79 days to cover the short interests.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $65.68 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 93.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

AMPY Dividends

Amplify Energy Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.54% institutions for Amplify Energy Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Lasry, Marc is the top institutional holder at AMPY for having 2.56 million shares of worth $13.63 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.73 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.19 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.1 million shares of worth $5.87 million or 2.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.9 million in the company or a holder of 1.43% of company’s stock.