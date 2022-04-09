BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Lost -8.70% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.03 trading at -$0.37 or -5.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.11B. That closing price of BTRS’s stock is at a discount of -134.71% from its 52-week high price of $16.50 and is indicating a premium of 24.89% from its 52-week low price of $5.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 966.93K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.00%, in the last five days BTRS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $7.03 price level, adding 12.45% to its value on the day. BTRS Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.70% in past 5-day. BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) showed a performance of 8.99% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -84.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.43% for stock’s current value.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BTRS Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -31.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.29% while that of industry is 20.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 46.20% in the current quarter and calculating 75.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -10.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $33.08 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $35.63 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $38.66 million and $31.03 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -14.40% while estimating it to be 14.80% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -258.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.80%.

BTRS Dividends

BTRS Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.11% institutions for BTRS Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at BTRS for having 28.37 million shares of worth $301.83 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 18.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 8.4 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $89.38 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.85 million shares of worth $30.32 million or 1.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.48 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $26.39 million in the company or a holder of 1.62% of company’s stock.