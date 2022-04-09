Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Up Almost 12.96% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.02 trading at -$0.01 or -0.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $560.92M. That closing price of BLDE’s stock is at a discount of -49.5% from its 52-week high price of $11.99 and is indicating a premium of 33.42% from its 52-week low price of $5.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 723.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.12%, in the last five days BLDE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $8.02 price level, adding 9.79% to its value on the day. Blade Air Mobility Inc.’s shares saw a change of -9.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.74% in past 5-day. Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) showed a performance of 12.96% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -99.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -37.16% for stock’s current value.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Blade Air Mobility Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -22.64% while that of industry is 20.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 60.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.28 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.14 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

BLDE Dividends

Blade Air Mobility Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.38% institutions for Blade Air Mobility Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BLDE for having 7.94 million shares of worth $70.12 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HG Vora Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 7.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $81.92 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.83 million shares of worth $51.27 million or 8.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.73 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $15.19 million in the company or a holder of 2.44% of company’s stock.