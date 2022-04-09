Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Currently -776.74% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.31 trading at -$0.16 or -4.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $120.98M. That closing price of BDTX’s stock is at a discount of -776.74% from its 52-week high price of $29.02 and is indicating a premium of 21.45% from its 52-week low price of $2.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 590.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.61%, in the last five days BDTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/07/22 when the stock touched $3.31 price level, adding 10.54% to its value on the day. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.36% in past 5-day. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) showed a performance of 11.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.68 million shares which calculate 3.14 days to cover the short interests.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -56.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.36% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -60.30% in the current quarter and calculating -22.60% decrease in the next quarter.

BDTX Dividends

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 23 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.11% institutions for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG is the top institutional holder at BDTX for having 3.46 million shares of worth $29.3 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 3.45 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.19 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.88 million shares of worth $6.71 million or 2.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.67 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.68 million in the company or a holder of 1.85% of company’s stock.