Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 12.03% Over A Month.

In last trading session, Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $64.35 trading at $0.31 or 0.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.94B. That closing price of AXNX’s stock is at a discount of -24.02% from its 52-week high price of $79.81 and is indicating a premium of 34.16% from its 52-week low price of $42.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 448.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.48%, in the last five days AXNX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/08/22 when the stock touched $64.35 price level, adding 2.35% to its value on the day. Axonics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 14.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.11% in past 5-day. Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) showed a performance of 12.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.68 million shares which calculate 7.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $71.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $62.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $80.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -24.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.65% for stock’s current value.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Axonics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -26.34% while that of industry is 4.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -27.60% in the current quarter and calculating 35.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 58.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $49.92 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50.53 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $34.78 million and $34.37 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 43.50% while estimating it to be 47.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.00% during past 5 years.

AXNX Dividends

Axonics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 114.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 119.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 114.30% institutions for Axonics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at AXNX for having 6.16 million shares of worth $400.8 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 13.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.39 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $220.65 million.

On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.21 million shares of worth $88.84 million or 2.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.06 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $77.9 million in the company or a holder of 2.29% of company’s stock.