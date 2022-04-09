Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR), Stock Drops -87.96% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.66 trading at -$0.07 or -1.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $563.64M. That closing price of AVIR’s stock is at a discount of -768.77% from its 52-week high price of $57.86 and is indicating a premium of 19.22% from its 52-week low price of $5.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.04%, in the last five days AVIR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $6.66 price level, adding 10.36% to its value on the day. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.20% in past 5-day. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) showed a performance of 10.08% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.91% for stock’s current value.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -83.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -288.32% while that of industry is -0.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 109.80% in the current quarter and calculating -264.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 403.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $85.73 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $66 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $48.63 million and $65.98 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 76.30% while estimating it to be 0.00% for the next quarter.

AVIR Dividends

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.05% institutions for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at AVIR for having 12.47 million shares of worth $111.44 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 14.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.78 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $51.69 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.73 million shares of worth $38.24 million or 5.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.77 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $15.84 million in the company or a holder of 2.13% of company’s stock.