Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Could Experience -9.97% Growth

In last trading session, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $111.07 trading at -$3.21 or -2.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.35B. That closing price of ASND’s stock is at a discount of -60.9% from its 52-week high price of $178.71 and is indicating a premium of 12.69% from its 52-week low price of $96.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 417.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.81%, in the last five days ASND remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $111.07 price level, adding 7.97% to its value on the day. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s shares saw a change of -17.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.23% in past 5-day. Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) showed a performance of 8.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.84 million shares which calculate 11.95 days to cover the short interests.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ascendis Pharma A/S is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.25% while that of industry is -0.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.10% in the current quarter and calculating -72.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.97 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.55 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $651.1k and $878.24k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 509.70% while estimating it to be 987.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.13%.

ASND Dividends

Ascendis Pharma A/S is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.19% institutions for Ascendis Pharma A/S that are currently holding shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the top institutional holder at ASND for having 7.78 million shares of worth $1.24 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 13.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 7.39 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.18 billion.

On the other hand, Artisan Mid-Cap Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.35 million shares of worth $215.11 million or 2.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $178.99 million in the company or a holder of 1.97% of company’s stock.