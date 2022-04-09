Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares Rise 19.4% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $48.25 trading at -$0.76 or -1.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.76B. That closing price of ARWR’s stock is at a discount of -94.11% from its 52-week high price of $93.66 and is indicating a premium of 19.4% from its 52-week low price of $38.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 727.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.45 in the current quarter.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.55%, in the last five days ARWR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $48.25 price level, adding 5.6% to its value on the day. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -27.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.93% in past 5-day. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) showed a performance of 11.38% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $85.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $36.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $106.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -119.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 25.39% for stock’s current value.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.94% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -125.00% in the current quarter and calculating -69.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 71.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $47.89 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $55.06 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -61.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.33%.

ARWR Dividends

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.30% institutions for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ARWR for having 11.94 million shares of worth $745.53 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 9.64 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $602.07 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.81 million shares of worth $179.58 million or 2.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.81 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $175.5 million in the company or a holder of 2.70% of company’s stock.