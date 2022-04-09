Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) 31.58% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.90 trading at $0.15 or 8.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.47M. That closing price of AFI’s stock is at a discount of -254.74% from its 52-week high price of $6.74 and is indicating a premium of 31.58% from its 52-week low price of $1.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 263.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.57%, in the last five days AFI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/08/22 when the stock touched $1.90 price level, adding 5.0% to its value on the day. Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.14% in past 5-day. Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) showed a performance of 24.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 0.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -57.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -57.89% for stock’s current value.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $155.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $157.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2020. Company posted $177.7 million and $165.6 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -12.50% while estimating it to be -4.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 47.60%.

AFI Dividends

Armstrong Flooring Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 20 and April 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.54% institutions for Armstrong Flooring Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. 22NW, LP is the top institutional holder at AFI for having 3.2 million shares of worth $10.0 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 2.37 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.41 million.

On the other hand, Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.8 million shares of worth $2.49 million or 3.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.7 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.18 million in the company or a holder of 3.21% of company’s stock.