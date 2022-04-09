Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Could Really Rise To $35.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.05 trading at -$0.03 or -2.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $52.99M. That closing price of AGTC’s stock is at a discount of -342.86% from its 52-week high price of $4.65 and is indicating a premium of 0.95% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 624.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.38 in the current quarter.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.78%, in the last five days AGTC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $1.05 price level, adding 7.08% to its value on the day. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares saw a change of -44.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.87% in past 5-day. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) showed a performance of -41.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.04 million shares which calculate 2.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3233.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -661.9% for stock’s current value.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -59.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.21% while that of industry is -0.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 36.70% in the current quarter and calculating 5.00% increase in the next quarter.

AGTC Dividends

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 09 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.10% institutions for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AGTC for having 1.74 million shares of worth $5.22 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Interwest Venture Management Co., which was holding about 1.4 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.23 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.08 million shares of worth $3.26 million or 2.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.86 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.05 million in the company or a holder of 2.00% of company’s stock.