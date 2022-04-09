Analysts Say Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Can Really Get To $12.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.08 trading at -$0.09 or -7.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $68.34M. That closing price of UBX’s stock is at a discount of -460.19% from its 52-week high price of $6.05 and is indicating a premium of 36.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 824.08K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.34 in the current quarter.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.69%, in the last five days UBX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $1.08 price level, adding 16.92% to its value on the day. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.48% in past 5-day. Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) showed a performance of 36.71% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1011.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -270.37% for stock’s current value.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Unity Biotechnology Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.34% while that of industry is -0.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.40% during past 5 years.

UBX Dividends

Unity Biotechnology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.48% institutions for Unity Biotechnology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at UBX for having 3.11 million shares of worth $4.54 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.78 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.6 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.35 million shares of worth $2.97 million or 2.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.26 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.84 million in the company or a holder of 2.19% of company’s stock.