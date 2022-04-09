Analysts Say That Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Is Likely To Make It To $113.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.71 trading at -$0.3 or -0.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.00B. That closing price of PCOR’s stock is at a discount of -102.48% from its 52-week high price of $108.75 and is indicating a premium of 9.7% from its 52-week low price of $48.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.56%, in the last five days PCOR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $53.71 price level, adding 14.43% to its value on the day. Procore Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -32.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.59% in past 5-day. Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) showed a performance of -3.62% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $93.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $75.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $113.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -110.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -39.64% for stock’s current value.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Procore Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -114.29% while that of industry is 20.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $137.39 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $142.81 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

PCOR Dividends

Procore Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.94% institutions for Procore Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at PCOR for having 47.16 million shares of worth $4.21 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 35.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Deer VIII & Co. Ltd., which was holding about 15.76 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.41 billion.

On the other hand, Amcap Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.69 million shares of worth $61.91 million or 0.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.5 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $44.67 million in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.