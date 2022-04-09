Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $13.65?

In last trading session, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.65 trading at -$0.56 or -3.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $769.04M. That closing price of AMLX’s stock is at a discount of -144.76% from its 52-week high price of $33.41 and is indicating a premium of 23.15% from its 52-week low price of $10.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 818.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.94%, in the last five days AMLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/08/22 when the stock touched $13.65 price level, adding 5.14% to its value on the day. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.98% in past 5-day. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) showed a performance of -50.93% in past 30-days.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -208.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 65.00%.

AMLX Dividends

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.45% institutions for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.