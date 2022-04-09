Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $47.00.

In last trading session, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.16 trading at $0.99 or 2.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.90B. That closing price of AMPH’s stock is at a premium of 1.94% from its 52-week high price of $40.36 and is indicating a premium of 58.92% from its 52-week low price of $16.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 415.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.46%, in the last five days AMPH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/08/22 when the stock touched $41.16 price level, adding 1.18% to its value on the day. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 76.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.02% in past 5-day. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) showed a performance of 35.08% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.75 to the stock, which implies a fall of -6.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $32.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $47.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -14.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 22.25% for stock’s current value.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 111.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.33% while that of industry is 0.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 131.20% in the current quarter and calculating 14.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $112.08 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $109.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $95.92 million and $97.26 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.80% while estimating it to be 12.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 106.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

AMPH Dividends

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.22% institutions for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AMPH for having 7.16 million shares of worth $166.77 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 14.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., which was holding about 3.47 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $65.87 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.53 million shares of worth $49.46 million or 5.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.0 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $37.36 million in the company or a holder of 4.18% of company’s stock.