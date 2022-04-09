agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock Ripped -10.78% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.09 trading at -$0.7 or -2.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.40B. That closing price of AGL’s stock is at a discount of -86.09% from its 52-week high price of $44.83 and is indicating a premium of 40.39% from its 52-week low price of $14.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For agilon health inc. (AGL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.82%, in the last five days AGL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $24.09 price level, adding 8.44% to its value on the day. agilon health inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.52% in past 5-day. agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) showed a performance of 8.96% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $33.90 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $41.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -70.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.53% for stock’s current value.

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that agilon health inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 61.11% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $453.42 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $597.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.70% institutions for agilon health inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC is the top institutional holder at AGL for having 205.95 million shares of worth $5.56 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 52.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 42.89 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.16 billion.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and New Economy Fund (The) are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 13.11 million shares of worth $343.73 million or 3.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.55 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $254.07 million in the company or a holder of 2.93% of company’s stock.