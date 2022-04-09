After A -8.41% Drop In Share Price, Is Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $69.28 trading at -$6.36 or -8.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.56B. That closing price of AMRC’s stock is at a discount of -47.03% from its 52-week high price of $101.86 and is indicating a premium of 38.61% from its 52-week low price of $42.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 450.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ameresco Inc. (AMRC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.42 in the current quarter.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.41%, in the last five days AMRC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $69.28 price level, adding 15.51% to its value on the day. Ameresco Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.42% in past 5-day. Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) showed a performance of -10.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.73 million shares which calculate 3.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $83.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $64.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $99.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -42.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.62% for stock’s current value.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ameresco Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 18.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.17% while that of industry is 15.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -10.60% in the current quarter and calculating 64.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $410.65 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $474.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $314.32 million and $252.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 30.60% while estimating it to be 88.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.00%.

AMRC Dividends

Ameresco Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.00% institutions for Ameresco Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AMRC for having 2.74 million shares of worth $160.05 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.28 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $185.89 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.86 million shares of worth $50.14 million or 2.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.81 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $72.85 million in the company or a holder of 2.42% of company’s stock.