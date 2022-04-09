After A -5.46% Drop In Share Price, Is Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.77 trading at -$0.16 or -5.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $133.29M. That closing price of SURF’s stock is at a discount of -245.49% from its 52-week high price of $9.57 and is indicating a premium of 9.03% from its 52-week low price of $2.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 676.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.46%, in the last five days SURF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $2.77 price level, adding 12.62% to its value on the day. Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.48% in past 5-day. Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) showed a performance of -3.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.26 million shares which calculate 3.73 days to cover the short interests.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Surface Oncology Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -64.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.38% while that of industry is 15.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -109.60% in the current quarter and calculating 18.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -87.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.68 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.22 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $87.57 million and $1 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -84.40% while estimating it to be 722.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.80% during past 5 years.

SURF Dividends

Surface Oncology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.45% institutions for Surface Oncology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SURF for having 5.33 million shares of worth $25.46 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC, which was holding about 2.95 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.08 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.33 million shares of worth $25.46 million or 11.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.89 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.11 million in the company or a holder of 1.92% of company’s stock.