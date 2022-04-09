Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Is Currently -213.58% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.62 trading at -$0.2 or -10.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $38.07M. That closing price of ADIL’s stock is at a discount of -213.58% from its 52-week high price of $5.08 and is indicating a discount of -9.26% from its 52-week low price of $1.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 109.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.21 in the current quarter.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.99%, in the last five days ADIL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $1.62 price level, adding 28.48% to its value on the day. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.20% in past 5-day. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) showed a performance of -10.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.81 million shares which calculate 6.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -825.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -208.64% for stock’s current value.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 12.50% in the current quarter and calculating 20.80% increase in the next quarter.

ADIL Dividends

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.42% institutions for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ADIL for having 0.59 million shares of worth $2.55 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.2 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.84 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.41 million shares of worth $1.77 million or 1.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.74 million in the company or a holder of 0.83% of company’s stock.