180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF), Stock Drops -82.30% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.12 trading at -$0.09 or -4.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $73.82M. That closing price of ATNF’s stock is at a discount of -515.57% from its 52-week high price of $13.05 and is indicating a discount of -0.47% from its 52-week low price of $2.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 301.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.07%, in the last five days ATNF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $2.12 price level, adding 18.46% to its value on the day. 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s shares saw a change of -45.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.21% in past 5-day. 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) showed a performance of -29.80% in past 30-days.

ATNF Dividends

180 Life Sciences Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.69% institutions for 180 Life Sciences Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ATNF for having 0.94 million shares of worth $5.08 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 0.53 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.86 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.71 million shares of worth $3.82 million or 2.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.21 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.60% of company’s stock.