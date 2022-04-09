12-Month Price Target For KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Now Sits At $28.00

In last trading session, KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.77 trading at -$0.3 or -5.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $162.47M. That closing price of KMPH’s stock is at a discount of -229.14% from its 52-week high price of $15.70 and is indicating a discount of -2.52% from its 52-week low price of $4.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 501.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For KemPharm Inc. (KMPH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.92%, in the last five days KMPH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $4.77 price level, adding 10.17% to its value on the day. KemPharm Inc.’s shares saw a change of -45.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.74% in past 5-day. KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) showed a performance of -11.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.04 million shares which calculate 6.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -487.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -130.61% for stock’s current value.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that KemPharm Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 97.16% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 95.30% in the current quarter and calculating 90.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 115.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.53 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

KMPH Dividends

KemPharm Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.84% institutions for KemPharm Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at KMPH for having 1.96 million shares of worth $18.28 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 45.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.59 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 36.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.86 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.0 million shares of worth $9.37 million or 23.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.67 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.34 million in the company or a holder of 15.46% of company’s stock.