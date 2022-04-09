12-Month Price Target For iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Now Sits At $54.00

In last trading session, iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.10 trading at $0.55 or 1.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.27B. That closing price of ITOS’s stock is at a discount of -49.37% from its 52-week high price of $52.43 and is indicating a premium of 50.34% from its 52-week low price of $17.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 388.09K if we extend that period to 3-months.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.59%, in the last five days ITOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/08/22 when the stock touched $35.10 price level, adding 1.52% to its value on the day. iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.15% in past 5-day. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) showed a performance of -3.07% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $49.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $42.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $54.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -53.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.66% for stock’s current value.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 30.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -40.32% while that of industry is -0.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 397.70% in the current quarter and calculating 374.40% increase in the next quarter.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $85.46 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $76.82 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

ITOS Dividends

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.68% institutions for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ITOS for having 4.42 million shares of worth $119.27 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Boxer Capital, LLC, which was holding about 4.35 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $117.32 million.

On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.85 million shares of worth $22.64 million or 2.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.47 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.67 million in the company or a holder of 1.34% of company’s stock.