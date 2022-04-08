With 18.68% Distance From Low, Is Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.08 trading at -$0.33 or -2.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.06B. That most recent trading price of LAZR’s stock is at a discount of -87.43% from its 52-week high price of $26.39 and is indicating a premium of 18.68% from its 52-week low price of $11.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 5.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.29%, in the last five days LAZR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $14.08 price level, adding 15.28% to its value on the day. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.81% in past 5-day. Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) showed a performance of 8.59% in past 30-days.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Luminar Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -65.79% while that of industry is 11.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -62.50% in the current quarter and calculating -50.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.54 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.64 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 11 and May 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.81% institutions for Luminar Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LAZR for having 18.91 million shares of worth $319.84 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 7.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is G2VP I Associates, LLC, which was holding about 10.6 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $179.23 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.28 million shares of worth $106.23 million or 2.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.56 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $94.05 million in the company or a holder of 2.20% of company’s stock.