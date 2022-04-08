Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Drops -7.09 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw 7.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.39 trading at -$0.64 or -7.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.48B. That closing price of VIPS’s stock is at a discount of -304.89% from its 52-week high price of $33.97 and is indicating a premium of 31.47% from its 52-week low price of $5.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.09%, in the last five days VIPS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/01/22 when the stock touched $8.39 price level, adding 17.26% to its value on the day. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -0.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.78% in past 5-day. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) showed a performance of 5.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.37 million shares which calculate 1.88 days to cover the short interests.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vipshop Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.35% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -38.60% in the current quarter and calculating 2.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.85 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.93 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $5.52 billion and $4.39 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.10% while estimating it to be 12.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -21.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.76%.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.28% institutions for Vipshop Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Harris Associates L.P. is the top institutional holder at VIPS for having 28.53 million shares of worth $317.78 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 25.69 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $286.17 million.

On the other hand, Oakmark International Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 20.62 million shares of worth $229.71 million or 3.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.91 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $99.23 million in the company or a holder of 1.49% of company’s stock.