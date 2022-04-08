UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) fall -502.50% In 2022; How Attractive Is It At $1.03?

In last trading session, UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.03 trading at -$0.06 or -5.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $148.57M. That closing price of UPH’s stock is at a discount of -940.78% from its 52-week high price of $10.72 and is indicating a discount of 0.0% from its 52-week low price of $1.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 835.69K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For UpHealth Inc. (UPH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.50%, in the last five days UPH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/01/22 when the stock touched $1.03 price level, adding 15.57% to its value on the day. UpHealth Inc.’s shares saw a change of -54.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.71% in past 5-day. UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) showed a performance of -51.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.74 million shares which calculate 0.45 days to cover the short interests.

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $60.66 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $61.31 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

UPH Dividends

UpHealth Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 51.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.54% institutions for UpHealth Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. is the top institutional holder at UPH for having 5.16 million shares of worth $16.29 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kepos Capital Lp, which was holding about 1.78 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.61 million.

On the other hand, Arbitrage Fund and PartnerSelect Alternative Strategies Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 48973.0 shares of worth $0.25 million or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20451.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $64625.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.