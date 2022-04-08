United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) Lost -4.11% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In recent trading session, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) saw 2.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.20 trading at $0.01 or 0.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.41B. That most recent trading price of X’s stock is at a discount of -8.43% from its 52-week high price of $39.25 and is indicating a premium of 50.33% from its 52-week low price of $17.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.03%, in the last five days X remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $36.20 price level, adding 5.31% to its value on the day. United States Steel Corporation’s shares saw a change of 51.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.11% in past 5-day. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) showed a performance of 16.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 46.49 million shares which calculate 2.16 days to cover the short interests.

United States Steel Corporation (X) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that United States Steel Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 74.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -29.15% while that of industry is -13.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1,966.70% in the current quarter and calculating 313.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 109.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.74 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.78 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $2.56 billion and $3.68 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 124.00% while estimating it to be 57.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 48.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 351.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.00%.

X Dividends

United States Steel Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.55%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.20 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.89%.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.77% institutions for United States Steel Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at X for having 24.94 million shares of worth $593.72 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 23.27 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $554.05 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.32 million shares of worth $165.45 million or 2.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.89 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $151.27 million in the company or a holder of 2.64% of company’s stock.