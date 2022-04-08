Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) At $2.97: What To Do?

In last trading session, Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) saw 1.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $2.97 trading at -$0.11 or -3.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.58B. That closing price of TUYAâ€™s stock is at a discount of -797.31% from its 52-week high price of $26.65 and is indicating a premium of 41.08% from its 52-week low price of $1.75. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume of 2.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tuya Inc. (TUYA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.57%, in the last five days TUYA remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $2.97 price level, adding 17.27% to its value on the day. Tuya Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -52.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.34% in past 5-day. Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) showed a performance of -25.19% in past 30-days.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tuya Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -66.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.27% while that of industry is 5.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $75.45 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $91.79 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.30%.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 14.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.03% institutions for Tuya Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.