The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS) Forecasted Growth Is -17.42% Or More

In recent trading session, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) saw 3.35 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $73.24 trading at $1.72 or 2.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $26.59B. That most recent trading price of MOS’s stock is at a premium of 1.38% from its 52-week high price of $72.23 and is indicating a premium of 61.41% from its 52-week low price of $28.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Mosaic Company (MOS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.95 in the current quarter.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.40%, in the last five days MOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/08/22 when the stock touched $73.24 price level, adding 2.02% to its value on the day. The Mosaic Company’s shares saw a change of 82.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.55% in past 5-day. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) showed a performance of 23.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.37 million shares which calculate 1.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $67.77 to the stock, which implies a fall of -8.07% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $42.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $86.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -17.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 42.65% for stock’s current value.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Mosaic Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 80.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 131.15% while that of industry is 33.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 242.10% in the current quarter and calculating 236.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 42.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.8 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.72 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $2.46 billion and $2.3 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 54.50% while estimating it to be 61.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 153.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.00%.

MOS Dividends

The Mosaic Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.63%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.45 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.45%.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.16% institutions for The Mosaic Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MOS for having 38.01 million shares of worth $1.36 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 27.53 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $983.31 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.63 million shares of worth $344.08 million or 2.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.53 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $304.62 million in the company or a holder of 2.25% of company’s stock.