The 12-Month Price Target For Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) Is Now $66.00.

In recent trading session, Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $58.43 trading at -$0.28 or -0.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $33.64B. That most recent trading price of FAST’s stock is at a discount of -10.82% from its 52-week high price of $64.75 and is indicating a premium of 16.87% from its 52-week low price of $48.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.48%, in the last five days FAST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $58.43 price level, adding 3.77% to its value on the day. Fastenal Company’s shares saw a change of -8.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.16% in past 5-day. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) showed a performance of 7.21% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $57.80 to the stock, which implies a fall of -1.09% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $49.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $66.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -12.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 16.14% for stock’s current value.

Fastenal Company (FAST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fastenal Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.50% while that of industry is 7.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 8.80% in the current quarter and calculating 13.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.49 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.6 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.36 billion and $1.42 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.00% while estimating it to be 12.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.33%.

FAST Dividends

Fastenal Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 11 and April 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.29% institutions for Fastenal Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at FAST for having 66.79 million shares of worth $3.45 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 45.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.33 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 16.22 million shares of worth $837.29 million or 2.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.97 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $669.46 million in the company or a holder of 2.26% of company’s stock.