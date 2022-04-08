The 12-Month Price Target For Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Is Now $95.39.

In last trading session, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) saw 12.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.21 trading at -$0.88 or -14.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $892.79M. That closing price of CAN’s stock is at a discount of -278.69% from its 52-week high price of $19.73 and is indicating a premium of 40.5% from its 52-week low price of $3.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 5.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Canaan Inc. (CAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.45%, in the last five days CAN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $5.21 price level, adding 20.94% to its value on the day. Canaan Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.05% in past 5-day. Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) showed a performance of -4.23% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $95.39 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $95.39 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $95.39. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1730.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1730.9% for stock’s current value.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.89% institutions for Canaan Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CAN for having 4.27 million shares of worth $22.0 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 2.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Toroso Investments, LLC, which was holding about 2.44 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.55 million.

On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.44 million shares of worth $21.43 million or 1.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.6 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $13.7 million in the company or a holder of 1.03% of company’s stock.