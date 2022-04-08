Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Has Recovered 84.09 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -15.23% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In recent trading session, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.77 trading at $0.58 or 2.14% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.72B. That most recent trading price of SBLK’s stock is at a discount of -15.23% from its 52-week high price of $32.00 and is indicating a premium of 49.01% from its 52-week low price of $14.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.32 in the current quarter.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.14%, in the last five days SBLK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $27.77 price level, adding 8.65% to its value on the day. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s shares saw a change of 19.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.42% in past 5-day. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) showed a performance of -6.11% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.69 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.95% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $22.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $41.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -47.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 20.78% for stock’s current value.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.85% while that of industry is 17.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 266.70% in the current quarter and calculating 3.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -14.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $298.32 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $289.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $200.47 million and $304.25 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 48.80% while estimating it to be -4.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.40% during past 5 years.

SBLK Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 17 and May 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.76% institutions for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management Lp is the top institutional holder at SBLK for having 25.99 million shares of worth $589.27 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 25.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 6.17 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $139.92 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.58 million shares of worth $57.49 million or 2.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.78 million shares on Jan 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $17.37 million in the company or a holder of 0.76% of company’s stock.