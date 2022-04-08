Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Jumps 1.15 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In recent trading session, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) saw 1.34 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.52 trading at $0.12 or 1.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $295.88M. That most recent trading price of SV’s stock is at a discount of -3.71% from its 52-week high price of $10.91 and is indicating a premium of 18.63% from its 52-week low price of $8.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 299.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (SV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.15%, in the last five days SV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $10.52 price level, adding 0.94% to its value on the day. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 3.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.67% in past 5-day. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) showed a performance of 3.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 0.91 days to cover the short interests.

SV Dividends

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.90% institutions for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. is the top institutional holder at SV for having 2.24 million shares of worth $22.45 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CVI Holdings, LLC, which was holding about 1.89 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.93 million.

On the other hand, FirstHands Funds-Alternative Energy Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 20000.0 shares of worth $0.17 million or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10813.0 shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.