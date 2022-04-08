Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Could Really Rise To $130.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) saw 19.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.98 trading at -$0.12 or -0.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $38.94B. That closing price of RIVN’s stock is at a discount of -348.9% from its 52-week high price of $179.47 and is indicating a premium of 16.31% from its 52-week low price of $33.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 19.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.64 in the current quarter.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.30%, in the last five days RIVN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/01/22 when the stock touched $39.98 price level, adding 20.45% to its value on the day. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s shares saw a change of -61.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.42% in past 5-day. Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) showed a performance of -9.03% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $78.54 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $130.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -225.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.05% for stock’s current value.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rivian Automotive Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $61.67 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $380.53 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.16% institutions for Rivian Automotive Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at RIVN for having 162.08 million shares of worth $16.81 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 18.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Amazon.com, Inc., which was holding about 158.36 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 17.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.42 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.02 million shares of worth $520.64 million or 0.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.24 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $439.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.47% of company’s stock.