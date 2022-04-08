PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Has Reached A Distance Of 5.13% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) saw 1.41 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.75 trading at $1.5 or 3.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.61B. That most recent trading price of PHM’s stock is at a discount of -53.05% from its 52-week high price of $63.90 and is indicating a premium of 5.13% from its 52-week low price of $39.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.73%, in the last five days PHM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $41.75 price level, adding 4.4% to its value on the day. PulteGroup Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.94% in past 5-day. PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) showed a performance of -15.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.0 million shares which calculate 3.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $62.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.82% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $49.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $76.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -82.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.37% for stock’s current value.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PulteGroup Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.63% while that of industry is 31.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 43.80% in the current quarter and calculating 40.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.26 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.44 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $3.19 billion and $2.73 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 33.50% while estimating it to be 26.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 43.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.70%.

PHM Dividends

PulteGroup Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.49%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.60 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.26%.

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.79% institutions for PulteGroup Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PHM for having 28.13 million shares of worth $1.29 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 24.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.13 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.95 million shares of worth $319.29 million or 2.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.56 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $255.53 million in the company or a holder of 2.20% of company’s stock.