Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) jumps 64.50% In 2022; How Attractive Is It At $0.84?

In recent trading session, Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.84 trading at -$0.02 or -1.85% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $24.34M. That most recent trading price of PLAG’s stock is at a discount of -202.38% from its 52-week high price of $2.54 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3890.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 62.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.85%, in the last five days PLAG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/06/22 when the stock touched $0.84 price level, adding 10.64% to its value on the day. Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of -15.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.16% in past 5-day. Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) showed a performance of -2.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 1.8 days to cover the short interests.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 63.00% during past 5 years.

PLAG Dividends

Planet Green Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.70% institutions for Planet Green Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at PLAG for having 96798.0 shares of worth $98733.0. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 83000.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $84660.0.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 83000.0 shares of worth $84660.0 or 0.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1720.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2631.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.