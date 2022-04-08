Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Has Recovered 6.52% So Far, But Another -113.22% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In recent trading session, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) saw 1.82 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.45 trading at -$0.12 or -0.51% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $15.39B. That most recent trading price of PINS’s stock is at a discount of -278.81% from its 52-week high price of $88.83 and is indicating a premium of 6.52% from its 52-week low price of $21.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 13.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pinterest Inc. (PINS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 20 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.51%, in the last five days PINS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $23.45 price level, adding 16.1% to its value on the day. Pinterest Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.23% in past 5-day. Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) showed a performance of -6.69% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.52 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.79% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -113.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.71% for stock’s current value.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pinterest Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.50% while that of industry is 5.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -81.80% in the current quarter and calculating -36.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

25 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $574.33 million for the same. And 25 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $695.03 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $485.23 million and $613.21 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.40% while estimating it to be 13.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 338.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.80%.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.03% institutions for Pinterest Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PINS for having 49.17 million shares of worth $1.79 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 32.36 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.18 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 15.99 million shares of worth $581.31 million or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.51 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $454.59 million in the company or a holder of 2.20% of company’s stock.