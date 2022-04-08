PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Share Price Recovers 26.15% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.30 trading at $0.18 or 16.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $69.08M. That closing price of PHAS’s stock is at a discount of -226.15% from its 52-week high price of $4.24 and is indicating a premium of 26.15% from its 52-week low price of $0.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 591.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.56 in the current quarter.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.07%, in the last five days PHAS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/01/22 when the stock touched $1.30 price level, adding 2.98% to its value on the day. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.52% in past 5-day. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) showed a performance of 15.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.42 million shares which calculate 17.12 days to cover the short interests.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.50% while that of industry is -0.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 45.60% in the current quarter and calculating 35.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3,890.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.97 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -44.70% during past 5 years.

PHAS Dividends

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.35% institutions for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at PHAS for having 6.64 million shares of worth $17.34 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 13.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Avidity Partners Management, LP, which was holding about 4.41 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.5 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.16 million shares of worth $3.6 million or 2.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.6 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.88 million in the company or a holder of 1.25% of company’s stock.