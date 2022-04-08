Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Is Down -0.32 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In recent trading session, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.74 trading at $0.37 or 1.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $31.12B. That most recent trading price of TLK’s stock is at a discount of -3.18% from its 52-week high price of $32.75 and is indicating a premium of 35.6% from its 52-week low price of $20.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 320.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 19 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.17%, in the last five days TLK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $31.74 price level, adding 0.38% to its value on the day. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s shares saw a change of 8.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.82% in past 5-day. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) showed a performance of -0.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.33 million shares which calculate 2.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.38% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $28.06 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $52.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -63.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.59% for stock’s current value.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.70%.

TLK Dividends

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.77%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.87 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.23%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.64% institutions for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk that are currently holding shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC is the top institutional holder at TLK for having 16.96 million shares of worth $491.58 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, which was holding about 5.19 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $150.44 million.

On the other hand, Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.92 million shares of worth $84.53 million or 0.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.57 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $41.25 million in the company or a holder of 0.16% of company’s stock.