Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Declines -45.30% In 2022; Is It Attractive Enough At $28.31?

In recent trading session, Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.31 trading at $0.65 or 2.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.65B. That most recent trading price of PAAS’s stock is at a discount of -27.66% from its 52-week high price of $36.14 and is indicating a premium of 26.74% from its 52-week low price of $20.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.38 in the current quarter.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.34%, in the last five days PAAS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $28.31 price level, adding 1.32% to its value on the day. Pan American Silver Corp.’s shares saw a change of 10.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.32% in past 5-day. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) showed a performance of 2.86% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.93% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $23.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $41.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -44.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.76% for stock’s current value.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pan American Silver Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.18% while that of industry is 1.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.80% in the current quarter and calculating -24.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 29.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $475.97 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $491.63 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $392.94 million and $430.46 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.10% while estimating it to be 14.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -45.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.14%.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.25% institutions for Pan American Silver Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at PAAS for having 20.93 million shares of worth $522.52 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.57 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $164.07 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 9.79 million shares of worth $212.23 million or 4.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.39 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $234.5 million in the company or a holder of 4.46% of company’s stock.