PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Dropped -27.61% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) saw 5.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.98 trading at -$1.18 or -5.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.99B. That closing price of PAGS’s stock is at a discount of -224.82% from its 52-week high price of $61.65 and is indicating a premium of 38.04% from its 52-week low price of $11.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.25 in the current quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.85%, in the last five days PAGS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/01/22 when the stock touched $18.98 price level, adding 13.61% to its value on the day. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -27.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.34% in past 5-day. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) showed a performance of 41.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.74 million shares which calculate 4.52 days to cover the short interests.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.65% while that of industry is 15.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 4.20% in the current quarter and calculating 15.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $540.65 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $511.06 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $383.84 million and $399.68 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 40.90% while estimating it to be 27.90% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.66%.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.40% institutions for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at PAGS for having 38.28 million shares of worth $1.0 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 19.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 17.63 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $462.13 million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 29.23 million shares of worth $1.51 billion or 14.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.32 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $554.65 million in the company or a holder of 7.61% of company’s stock.