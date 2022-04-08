NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Share Price Rebounds 42.73% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In recent trading session, NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.01 trading at $0.64 or 3.30% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.38B. That most recent trading price of NOV’s stock is at a discount of -20.24% from its 52-week high price of $24.06 and is indicating a premium of 42.73% from its 52-week low price of $11.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 5.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.30%, in the last five days NOV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $20.01 price level, adding 2.82% to its value on the day. NOV Inc.’s shares saw a change of 42.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.22% in past 5-day. NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) showed a performance of -8.37% in past 30-days.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NOV Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 37.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 136.73% while that of industry is 20.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.4 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.51 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 91.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 41.00%.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.16% institutions for NOV Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management Llc is the top institutional holder at NOV for having 40.67 million shares of worth $551.04 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 37.6 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $509.52 million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 24.8 million shares of worth $407.18 million or 6.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.12 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $150.66 million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.