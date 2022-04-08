NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.91?

In recent trading session, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.91 trading at $0.16 or 5.82% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $31.82M. That most recent trading price of NRSN’s stock is at a discount of -181.1% from its 52-week high price of $8.18 and is indicating a premium of 55.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.82%, in the last five days NRSN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $2.91 price level, adding 29.54% to its value on the day. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 11.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -30.73% in past 5-day. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) showed a performance of 85.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15600.0 shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.43% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -140.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -140.55% for stock’s current value.

NRSN Dividends

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company.