Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) Up Almost 33.94% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) saw 4.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.21 trading at $0.11 or 5.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.54M. That closing price of MOBQ’s stock is at a discount of -363.8% from its 52-week high price of $10.25 and is indicating a premium of 45.7% from its 52-week low price of $1.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.24%, in the last five days MOBQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/06/22 when the stock touched $2.21 price level, adding 19.64% to its value on the day. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 41.67% in past 5-day. Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) showed a performance of 33.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16790.0 shares which calculate 0.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.30. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -139.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -139.82% for stock’s current value.

MOBQ Dividends

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.41% institutions for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.