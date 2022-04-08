Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Reduces -8.44% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In recent trading session, Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) saw 2.15 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $64.05 trading at -$1.61 or -2.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $56.17B. That most recent trading price of MRVL’s stock is at a discount of -46.53% from its 52-week high price of $93.85 and is indicating a premium of 36.32% from its 52-week low price of $40.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 11.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 25 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.51 in the current quarter.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.45%, in the last five days MRVL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $64.05 price level, adding 12.26% to its value on the day. Marvell Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.44% in past 5-day. Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) showed a performance of -1.34% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $97.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.4% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $70.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $125.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -95.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.29% for stock’s current value.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Marvell Technology Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 0.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 41.40% while that of industry is 20.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 75.90% in the current quarter and calculating 61.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

25 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.43 billion for the same. And 25 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.49 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -41.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -27.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 42.14%.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 06 and June 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.79% institutions for Marvell Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at MRVL for having 120.73 million shares of worth $10.56 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 14.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 70.75 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.19 billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 24.31 million shares of worth $1.74 billion or 2.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.41 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.05 billion in the company or a holder of 2.76% of company’s stock.