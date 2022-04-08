Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Adds 7.46% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In recent trading session, Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) saw 2.96 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.24 trading at $0.92 or 21.30% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $54.43M. That most recent trading price of LYRA’s stock is at a discount of -129.39% from its 52-week high price of $12.02 and is indicating a premium of 37.02% from its 52-week low price of $3.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17620.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 27.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.79 in the current quarter.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 21.30%, in the last five days LYRA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/08/22 when the stock touched $5.24 price level, adding 12.81% to its value on the day. Lyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.46% in past 5-day. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) showed a performance of 6.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 86200.0 shares which calculate 2.69 days to cover the short interests.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.39% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -71.70% in the current quarter and calculating -25.00% decrease in the next quarter.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.15 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -29.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.60%.

LYRA Dividends

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.93% institutions for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at LYRA for having 3.22 million shares of worth $14.05 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 24.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Polaris Venture Management Co. V, L.L.C., which was holding about 1.1 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.04 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.17 million shares of worth $0.73 million or 1.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 65000.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.28 million in the company or a holder of 0.50% of company’s stock.