KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) 49.66% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) saw 12.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.52 trading at -$1.12 or -7.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.58B. That closing price of BEKE’s stock is at a discount of -309.44% from its 52-week high price of $59.45 and is indicating a premium of 49.66% from its 52-week low price of $7.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.16%, in the last five days BEKE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/04/22 when the stock touched $14.52 price level, adding 12.27% to its value on the day. KE Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -27.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.38% in past 5-day. KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) showed a performance of 0.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.23 million shares which calculate 2.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $135.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $47.42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $202.30. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1293.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -226.58% for stock’s current value.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that KE Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -24.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.67% while that of industry is -8.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 126.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.18%.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.27% institutions for KE Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd is the top institutional holder at BEKE for having 77.43 million shares of worth $1.41 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Lone Pine Capital Llc, which was holding about 30.2 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $551.48 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and ACAP Strategic Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.1 million shares of worth $166.2 million or 1.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.77 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $68.76 million in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.