KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Are Up 28.07% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In recent trading session, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) saw 0.94 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.00 trading at $0.04 or 0.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $360.84M. That most recent trading price of KALV’s stock is at a discount of -104.67% from its 52-week high price of $30.70 and is indicating a premium of 28.07% from its 52-week low price of $10.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 198.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.93 in the current quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.27%, in the last five days KALV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/05/22 when the stock touched $15.00 price level, adding 3.78% to its value on the day. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 13.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.49% in past 5-day. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) showed a performance of -11.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.94 million shares which calculate 3.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $45.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.03% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $33.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -266.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -120.0% for stock’s current value.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -42.56% while that of industry is 11.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -66.10% in the current quarter and calculating -49.20% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.20% during past 5 years.

KALV Dividends

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 105.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 105.16% institutions for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the top institutional holder at KALV for having 2.16 million shares of worth $37.75 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 1.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33.68 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.72 million shares of worth $12.51 million or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.68 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $11.84 million in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.